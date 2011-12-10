* Olympus ex-CEO Woodford set to be in Japan from Tuesday to
Friday
* Woodford to meet with candidates of new board - Yomiuri
* Prosecutors to raid homes and offices next week - media
TOKYO, Dec 10 Olympus Corp's
ousted CEO, Michael Woodford, will travel to Japan on Tuesday
seeking support from shareholders and investors for a new
management to lead the firm after a $1.7 billion accounting
fraud.
Woodford will arrive in Japan on Tuesday evening and leave
on Friday morning, an assistant in Tokyo said in an e-mail.
His visit comes as Olympus prepares to issue its earnings
before a deadline Wednesday in order to avoid being delisted by
the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Even if it met the deadline, the 92-year-old maker of
endoscopes and cameras could still be dumped from the exchange
if its accounting misstatements were large enough.
The board, slammed in an independent report on the
accounting scandal roiling the company, has said it plans to
stay in place for the time being.
Woodford will also meet candidates for any new board, the
Yomiuri reported earlier. Nearly all the current directors
served during Olympus's 13-year cover-up of investment losses.
Japanese prosectors, jointly with police and
securities watchdog, have decided to raid homes of potential
suspects and offices linked to the Olympus accounting scandal
next week, media reported on Saturday.
Prosecutors' investigation is expected to cover a total of
more than 10 locations, including the main office of the camera
maker, Jiji news agency said.
Prosecutors are also planning to conduct hearing of former
president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, who told the independent investment
panel set up by Olympus last month that he has only learned
about the scandal recently, Jiji said.
Olympus has seen its existence threatened by the scandal, in
which senior executives cooked the books in a $1.7 billion
scheme to hide investment losses. Olympus shares have lost about
half their value since Woodford blew the whistle on the
accounting problems.
The independent panel made up of six legal and accounting
experts, described the management as rotten to the core.
In order to remove them, Woodford will need the support of
most shareholders, including Japanese stock holders, who have
yet to voice support for the former president.