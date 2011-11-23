NARITA, Japan Nov 23 Michael Woodford,
whose ouster as CEO of Olympus Corp a month ago spurred
revelations of accounting tricks at the camera and endoscope
maker, said on Wednesday he believed the company's shares should
not be delisted but that it needed new management.
Woodford also told reporters at the arrival gate at Tokyo's
Narita international airport that he had faith that Tokyo police
were capable of uncovering the truth in the accounting scandal.
Woodford arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday, his first trip to
Japan since his sacking on Oct. 14, to meet prosecutors, the
nation's security industry watchdog and police investigating
efforts by Olympus to hide losses through M&A deals, including
the payment of a massive $687 million advisory fee.
Woodford on Friday will also attend his first board meeting
since it convened to oust the Briton, who had refused to return
to Japan earlier saying he was concerned for his safety.
Woodford remains a director despite his sacking as CEO.
