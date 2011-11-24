TOKYO Nov 24 Olympus ex-CEO Michael Woodford said on Thursday that he was confident that Japanese authorities would fully investigate the scandal at the firm.

He made the comment after meeting Japanese police probing the accounting scandal engulfing the once-venerable maker of cameras and endoscopes.

Olympus Corp, which at first denied any wrongdoing, admitted this month it used M&A payments to help hide losses on securities investments for two decades, blaming former president and chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former vice president Hisashi Mori and internal auditor Hideo Yamada.

Olympus fired Woodford on Oct. 14, asserting he did not understand Japanese culture or the firm's management style. Woodford says he was axed for questioning the dubious deals.

(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)