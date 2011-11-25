BRIEF-Elliott releases statement on growing calls for change from BHP shareholders
* Elliott says released statement regarding growing calls for change from BHP shareholders as company prepares to announce a new chairperson
TOKYO Nov 25 Olympus Corp former chief executive Michael Woodford told reporters that while ready to return to Olympus as president, he would also be willing to walk away if the company and its shareholders do not want him back.
"I am not obsessed about returning back. I have a wonderful legal position ... and I am comfortably well off," Woodford told a news conference after what he described as a tense but civil board meeting at the scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker's Tokyo headquarters. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
June 13 Soupman Inc, the company that licensed the name and recipes of the chef who inspired the tyrannical "Soup Nazi" character on the television comedy "Seinfeld," filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.