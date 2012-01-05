TOKYO Jan 5 The former CEO of Japan's
disgraced Olympus Corp, Briton Michael Woodford, has
returned to Japan to decide the future of his bid to return to
his old post, an aide to Woodford said on Thursday.
Woodford, who was fired as Olympus CEO in October and blew
the whistle on a $1.7 billion accounting scandal at the maker of
Japanese medical devices and cameras, faces long odds in his
battle with current management, which has been expected to get
backing from its bankers for a plan to bring in outside
investors to bolster the company's finances.
Woodford aide Waku Miller told Reuters that the ex-CEO might
give a news conference on Friday at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) but said
he had not yet made up his mind whether to abandon his campaign.
"He has not yet decided," Miller told Reuters.