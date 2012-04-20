TOKYO, April 20 Olympus Corp's ousted
CEO Michael Woodford said he may seek to invalidate the
endoscope maker's Friday extraordinary shareholder meeting in
courts, after Olympus management refused to answer a question
about his dismissal.
Executives were asked at the shareholders meeting if they
still sticking to the view that Woodford was fired for gross
misconduct but declined to answer, citing legal issues.
Woodford, who lifted the lid on a 13-year, $1.7 billion
accounting fraud at the company, said that the company's refusal
to answer contravened Japanese law, allowing shareholders to
seek to invalidate the meeting.
The extraordinary shareholder meeting is expected to approve
the appointment of a new board of directors at the scandal-hit
company.