* Olympus sues Woodford, ex-colleague for over 15 mln pounds
* Woodford says allegations "baseless", countersues
* Olympus official says alerted in 2014
* 2014 transfer value of pension was 64.5 mln pounds
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Sept 2 Olympus, the Japanese
medical equipment and camera maker, is suing former CEO and
whistleblower Michael Woodford in a multimillion-pound legal row
over allegations of wrongdoing surrounding an executive pension
plan.
Almost five years after Woodford lifted the lid on one of
Japan's biggest corporate frauds, his former employer is
claiming more than 15 million pounds ($20 million) from him and
a former colleague, alleging they conspired to maximise their
pension benefits by unlawful means, according to court filings.
Woodford, Olympus's first foreign chief executive, was fired
two weeks into the job in 2011 after persistently querying
unexplained payments worth around $1.7 billion and demanding the
resignation of its former chairman and vice president.
He then alerted global authorities and the media. Olympus
initially said Woodford was fired for failing to understand its
management style and Japanese culture. But in September 2012 the
company and three former executives pleaded guilty in Japan to
cover-up charges.
Olympus's KeyMed unit, a surgical products maker in southern
England, has now filed a High Court claim against Woodford and
Olympus veteran Paul Hillman alleging they breached their duties
as directors and trustees of the defined benefit pension plan.
Woodford and Hillman, a former company director who resigned
in 2011, deny any wrongdoing and say they acted at all times in
accordance with their duties.
"Mr Woodford and Mr Hillman consider the claims against them
to be completely baseless and look forward to taking the
proceedings to trial and demonstrating what they consider to be
the true motivations behind the claims by Olympus," they said in
a joint statement.
Woodford, who joined Olympus in 1981 and rose through its
ranks to become CEO, has countersued Olympus. He alleges the
case brought by KeyMed breaches a 2012 out-of-court settlement
over his dismissal and is seeking damages "in the high seven
figures".
Olympus headquarters in Tokyo declined to comment.
Rudolf Muench, a Hamburg-based general manager at Olympus's
European headquarters in Germany, said KeyMed was only alerted
to possible wrongdoing in 2014 when the "substantial value" of
one of the pensions became known.
"KeyMed has a responsibility towards its stakeholders and
therefore could not ignore the evidence that was presented," he
said in an email to Reuters.
"DELIBERATE WRONGDOING"
In documents received by the court on Aug. 26 and seen by
Reuters, Olympus said the 2012 full and final employment
settlement with Woodford did not prevent further legal action
when claims were based on "deliberate wrongdoing or fraud".
The case against the men hinges on allegations that they
obtained board approval to set up the executive pension plan in
2005 by concealing from others that the purpose of the scheme
was "to increase the security of their pension". This was
contrary to a board agreement there would be no enhancement of
executive benefits through the scheme, the documents allege.
Olympus said the executive scheme provided for overly
generous fixed 5 percent per annum increases in pension payments
once the pension was activated, that it adopted an overly
conservative investment strategy and that it dropped a provision
to cut benefits for younger surviving spouses.
Woodford and Hillman, whose wife is more than 10 years his
junior, said the pension plan was established in 2007 after two
years of discussions and that it was transparent and set up in
consultation with the board, senior executives, independent
trustees and on the advice of advisers and lawyers.
They said Olympus raised no concerns about the pension plan
during the last decade before issuing a claim in August 2015 and
added allegations of fraud four months later "without any
evidence to back them up".
Woodford, 56, said his annual pension benefit rose to
993,000 pounds at the end of his 30-year Olympus career. This
was converted into a capital sum of 64.5 million pounds and
transferred to a Self Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), a UK
government-approved scheme, with Olympus's approval in 2014.
Defined pension benefits are linked to the number of years
employees work and their salaries, are paid for life and can be
paid to spouses, partners or dependants when the retiree dies.
Hillman, who is 64 and drawing his pension, told Reuters by
telephone there was a catalogue of correspondence to show the
executive scheme had been set up and run correctly.
"There is a picture being painted of us being devious and
doing things in dark corners when everything has been done
openly, in a transparent way," he said.
($1 = 0.7536 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)