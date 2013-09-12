Sept 12 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday cut Omaha, Nebraska's general obligation rating to AA-plus from triple-A, and cut the city's certificates of participation and lease revenue bonds to double-A from AA-plus.

The outlook is stable.

The downgrade is due to the revised local general obligation criteria released on Thursday, S&P said.

The rating service said the GO rating reflects its assessment of the city's strong, broad, and diverse economy, and its budgetary flexibility.