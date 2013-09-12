FOREX-Yen rises on heightened risk aversion, Aussie hits 3-week low
* RBA views don't point to rate hikes soon, Aussie slips (Adds reaction to RBA policy decision)
Sept 12 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday cut Omaha, Nebraska's general obligation rating to AA-plus from triple-A, and cut the city's certificates of participation and lease revenue bonds to double-A from AA-plus.
The outlook is stable.
The downgrade is due to the revised local general obligation criteria released on Thursday, S&P said.
The rating service said the GO rating reflects its assessment of the city's strong, broad, and diverse economy, and its budgetary flexibility.
* RBA views don't point to rate hikes soon, Aussie slips (Adds reaction to RBA policy decision)
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 4 Seeking to calm employees rattled by reports of a cash crunch, the founders of Indian online retailer Snapdeal have gone directly to them with a string of townhall meetings in past weeks, according to sources, promising profit and brushing off takeover talk.