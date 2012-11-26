MUSCAT Nov 26 State-owned Oman Air, the
sultanate's national carrier, expects its revenue to grow 30
percent in 2012 because of expanded operations, its chief
executive officer said on Monday.
"I am pleased to say we are expecting a 30 percent revenue
rise this year due to increased flights to Europe, the GCC (Gulf
Cooperation Council) and other destinations because of higher
demand," chief executive officer Wayne Pearce told Reuters.
The company said in its 2011 financial report that it
generated revenue of 311.3 million rials ($809 million) last
year.
"Part of our growth strategy is to extend our destinations
to 50 from the current 42. We will be announcing a few new
routes next week," Pearce said. Oman Air's latest destination is
Tehran, to which it started to fly in September.
Pearce said the carrier added two aircraft this year to
increase its fleet to a total of 28, and that the company plans
to buy more in the near future.
"It will be helpful to our expansion flights if we buy more
aircraft. That's why now we are evaluating plans to buy more
A300s and Boeing 737 aircraft to cater for the
increased demand," Pearce added without elaborating.
Oman Air currently operates 15 Boeing 737s, seven A300s,
four Embraer planes and two ATRs.
"With Muscat and Salalah airports being extended, and other
airports being built, we need to grow to keep with the future
demand," Pearce said.
Oman plans to spend a total of $14 billion on airport
projects, including the construction of new airports in Sohar,
Duqm, Ras Al Hadd and Adam.