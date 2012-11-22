MUSCAT Nov 22 Oman's Al Izz Islamic Bank, the
sultanate's second Islamic bank, has elected members of its
board a month after the initial public offer of its shares, a
bank statement said on Thursday.
Taimur Bin As'ad Al Said was elected chairman to lead a
six-member board.
Last month, Al Izz raised 40 million rials ($104 million) by
selling 40 percent of its capital through a month-long IPO. The
bank, which counts Abu Dhabi state-fund Aabar Investments as a
founding shareholder, will list on the Muscat Securities Market
on Dec. 3.
Oman reversed its prohibition on Islamic finance last year
and now intends to develop the industry, seeing economic and
political benefits. Al Izz is not yet operational and has only a
representative office; it plans to open a branch after the
listing of its shares.
The ciountry's first Islamic bank, Bank Nizwa, raised 60
million rials by selling 40 percent of its capital in May. It
elected its board in July, a month after an initial meeting to
approve the selection ended without agreement because it failed
to secure the 75 percent quorum needed for decisions.
(Reporting by Saleh al-Shaibany; Editing by Andrew Torchia)