DUBAI, March 11 Oman's central bank has told
commercial lenders to avoid conflicts of interest when
appointing board members and senior management, in a fresh
effort to improve corporate governance in the Gulf sultanate.
The move coincides with a wide-ranging government crackdown
on corruption, which has seen several company managers jailed
and fined for bribery-related offences.
"It is observed that some of the proposals, received of
late, for approval of senior management and memberships in
boards imply conflicts of interests," said a circular from the
central bank, posted on its website.
For example, there have been proposals for the appointment
of board members as senior management in banks, and senior
management have been nominated as advisors, consultants and for
other positions, the central bank said.
"Banks are advised against any future positions involving
scope for conflicts.. and (should) seek clarifications if
required," the circular said. "Licensed banks shall comply
accordingly."
In many Gulf Arab countries, prominent businessmen, royal
family members and government officials often hold several board
and management positions at private and state-owned companies,
partly because of companies' reliance on state contracts and the
small size of the pool of executive talent.
Oman's ruler, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, has launched an
anti-graft campaign after street protests in several Omani
cities in 2011 targeted corruption and demanded jobs.
This week, an Omani court sentenced a former executive of an
engineering firm to a total of 15 years in jail on five counts
of bribery in exchange for contracts from a state-owned oil
company.
Last month the Court of First Instance in Muscat sentenced
the chief executive of state-owned Oman Oil Company to 23 years
in jail for accepting bribes, abuse of office and money
laundering, the most severe punishment meted out in a series of
corruption trials that began last year.
