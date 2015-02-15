DUBAI Feb 15 Oman's United Finance Co has agreed in principle to merge with Islamic lender Bank Nizwa , the financial firm said on Sunday.

On Wednesday, United Finance said it would consider Bank Nizwa's merger proposal when its board next met, which was the following day, according to a statement to Muscat's bourse.

Bank Nizwa, which started operations in 2013 as one of Oman's two full-fledged Islamic banks, has a market capitalisation of about $339 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

United Finance describes itself as Oman's largest non-bank financial institution, and offers loans and leasing services as well as corporate deposits. Its market capitalisation is about $106 million.