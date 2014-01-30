DUBAI Jan 30 Oman's Bank Dhofar has
proposed a dividend for 2013 of 14 percent cash and 11 percent
bonus shares, the lender said in a statement on Thursday.
This is equivalent to 0.014 rials ($0.04) per share of cash
and one free share for every nine a shareholder owns.
This compared to a 15 percent cash dividend plus bonus
shares of 10 percent that was given out in 2012.
The second-largest bank in the sultanate by market value
beat analysts' estimates after posting a 3.6 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit last week.
($1 = 0.3851 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by David French)