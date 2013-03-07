* Names six banks for bond roadshows - lead
* Potential benchmark, dollar offering to follow
* Would be rare issue from Omani borrower
(Adds roadshow details, context)
DUBAI, March 7 Bank Muscat, Oman's
largest lender, has picked six banks to arrange meetings with
fixed income investors ahead of a potential benchmark-sized bond
issue, a lead manager said on Thursday.
A bond would represent a rare international debt offering
from the Gulf Arab state and the first by the lender to be in
U.S. dollars since 2004.
Bank Muscat has chosen Citigroup, Credit Agricole
, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, National
Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered for
the roadshows, which will take place between March 12-18.
The meetings will start in Riyadh before going to Singapore,
Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and London.
A potential dollar-denominated bond could follow the
meetings, subject to market conditions, with any offering part
of the $800 million Euro Medium Term Notes programme the bank
established in 2011.
Benchmark-size is traditionally understood to mean $500
million or more.
The last Omani entity to issue was MB Petroleum Services,
which raised $320 million from a high-yield bond offering in
2010.
Bank Muscat, rated A- by Standard & Poor's and A1 by
Moody's, announced last month that it had agreed a 75.1 million
rials ($195.1 million) equity investment from the International
Finance Corp.
The bank expects its credit growth to be around 14-15
percent this year, driven by high government spending and higher
wages for local citizens, its chief operating officer was quoted
as saying earlier this month.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)