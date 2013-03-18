BRIEF-Wells Fargo's David Carroll to retire
* Wells Fargo & Co - Jonathan G. Weiss to lead wealth and investment management, join operating committee
DUBAI, March 18 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, is targeting $500 million from a bond issue which could price as early as Tuesday, a document from lead managers said.
Initial price guidance for the offering, which is the first from the lender in U.S. dollars since 2004 and a rare debt offering from the Gulf Arab nation, has been set in the area of 187.5 basis points over midswaps.
Bank Muscat chose Citigroup, Credit Agricole , Deutsche Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange the meetings, which will conclude on Tuesday morning, the document added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Wells Fargo & Co - Jonathan G. Weiss to lead wealth and investment management, join operating committee
BOSTON, June 1 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge funds continued to make money in May, leaving its Third Point Partners L.P. fund up 9.9 percent for the year and its Third Point Ultra Ltd. up 16.1 percent, according to an investor update.