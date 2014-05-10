ABU DHABI May 10 National Bank of Oman said on Saturday it appointed Ahmed al-Musalmi as its new chief executive officer.

Musalmi, who has served as deputy chief executive officer for the bank since 2011, succeeds Salaam al-Shaksy who is leaving the bank to pursue new professional interests, a statement by the bank said.

The bank's first quarter net profit grew by 20 percent in the first quarter of the year to 10.2 million rials ($26.75 million), slightly above analyst expectations. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)