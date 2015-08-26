DUBAI Aug 26 Tightening conditions in Oman's money market show some of the challenges Gulf Arab oil exporting countries face as governments issue more debt to cover budget deficits created by cheap oil.

Oil's plunge since last year has hit Oman's finances hard. The government swung to a deficit of 1.92 billion rials ($4.98 billion) in the first half of 2015 from a 250 million rial surplus a year earlier.

So Oman is drawing down financial reserves and issuing more debt. The government, which sells domestic bonds every several months, has increased the size of issues, to 300 million rials in this month's auction from 200 million rials previously.

This is starting to suck money from banks. Average yields at bond auctions have risen, to 2.54 percent for August's five-year issue from 2.08 percent at a similar sale last December. Bid-to-cover ratios at auctions have fallen, from 1.6 in December to 1.4 in February and 1.2 this month.

"Rial liquidity has tightened in the last couple of weeks after the higher borrowing through development bonds this month," a senior dealer at an Omani bank said on Wednesday.

In response, one-month U.S. dollar/rial forwards have climbed as high as 75 points this week, their highest since 2005. Between January and July, they traded at no more than 20 points.

Central bank data shows lending to the government taking up a growing share of banks' balance sheets, suggesting it could eventually crowd out lending to the private sector.

Conventional banks' holdings of government bonds rose 18 percent from end-2014 to 668 million rials in June, expanding at roughly twice the rate of private sector lending.

In addition, the government has resumed selling Treasury bills to banks to finance day-to-day state spending; those holdings surged to 624 million rials from zero at end-2014.

Other oil exporters which may face similar situations in coming months and years include Bahrain, which has said it will increase bond issues to finance a growing deficit; Saudi Arabia, which launched a domestic borrowing programme in July; and Kuwait, which is considering whether to start bond issues.

Oman's finances may be complicated by a deteriorating credit profile. On Monday, Fitch cut its credit ratings of Omani banks, saying the government had become less able to support the banking system.

"Lower oil prices and higher-than-budgeted government expenditure have led to a major deterioration of Oman's fiscal position," Fitch said.

Oman's economy is one of the smallest and weakest in the region, so deteriorating finances have triggered concern about the long-term durability of the rial's peg of 0.3849 to the U.S. dollar. As a result, one-year currency forwards rose as high as 1,000 points this week, their highest since 2006.

"Omani riyal forwards are also going higher because of a negative outlook for Oman. So to consider an investment in Omani riyal deposits, now investors are demanding more," a regional bank's currency trader said. (Editing by Andrew Torchia and Jon Boyle)