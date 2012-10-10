DUBAI Oct 10 Frontier Resources International
Plc has signed an exploration and production sharing
agreement (EPSA) with the Omani government for a 100 percent
interest in Oman's Block 38, Frontier said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The EPSA runs for six years on the Mudayy Block, covering an
area of 17,425 square kilometres in the Dhofar region of
southwest Oman.
The block, which includes southern parts of the Rub Al Khali
Basin, currently has had only three wells drilled and is
considered prospective for oil and gas, Frontier said.
"Based on the evaluation of vintage seismic, well data and
regional geologic studies Frontier is of the opinion that the
Block contains an untested salt basin with exploration
potentially analogous to the other proven salt basins of Oman,"
the company said.
The small oil and gas explorer said it would conduct
geophysical and geological studies during the first three-year
phase of the agreement, with well drilling to follow if merited.
Frontier is already looking for fuel onshore Namibia and
Zambia, while its current production assets are all located in
Texas, according to the company's website.
Hungarian energy group MOL signed an EPSA for
Oman's Block 66 in mid September.
