Sept 27 (IFR) - The Sultanate of Oman has set guidance on
its dual-tranche US$ tap, according to a lead.
The June 2021 increase is now being marketed at 240bp area
over Treasuries and the June 2026 increase at 325bp area over
Treasuries.
Marketing began at plus 250bp area and plus 335bp area
respectively.
Combined books are over US$3.4bn with a slight skew towards
the 10-year.
Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFG, National Bank of Abu
Dhabi and Natixis are running the 144A/Reg S trade, which is
today's business.
Oman is rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard and
Poor's.
Launch and pricing is expected later today.
(Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Julian Baker)