(Corrects launch spread on June 2021 note after lead manager error)

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Oman has launched a combined US$1.5bn tap of its June 2021 and June 2026 bonds, according to a lead.

The five-year tranche will raise US$500m at 230bp over Treasuries, while the 10-year note will be for US$1bn at plus 315bp.

Those pricing levels compare with revised guidance of plus 230bp-235bp on the 2021s and plus 315bp-320bp on the 2026s. Both were to price within the range.

Initial guidance was plus 240bp area and plus 325bp area, respectively.

Initial price thoughts for the June 2021s was at plus 250bp area. On the June 2026s it was at plus 335bp area.

Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFG, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Natixis are running the 144A/Reg S trade, which is today's business.

Oman is rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB- by S&P. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright)