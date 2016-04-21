DUBAI, April 21 The government of Oman has chosen five banks to arrange the sultanate's first international bond issue in almost 20 years, sources aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The upcoming U.S. dollar-denominated issue comes as Oman, like other Gulf states, looks to tap international bond markets to shore up state finances pressured by low oil prices.

Oman has chosen Citi, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Natixis and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to arrange the bond, the sources said, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.

The sale will be structured to comply with Reg S/144a regulations, meaning the transaction can be sold to investors in the United States, and is targeted to happen in the second quarter, according to the sources.

The Finance Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by David French and Tom Arnold; Additional reporting by Fatma Alarimi in Muscat; Editing by Andrew Torchia)