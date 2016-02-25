DUBAI Feb 25 The government of Oman is in talks
with banks about a sovereign dollar bond issue, sources aware of
the matter said on Thursday, as the Gulf nation looks to tap
international bond markets to shore up state finances pressured
by low energy prices.
An offering would be the first time the sultanate has issued
international debt in almost 20 years, and is expected to
kick-start a regular programme of issuance to cover budget
deficits for the country.
With smaller oil and gas reserves than its wealthy Gulf
neighbours and a higher cost of production, Oman is particularly
vulnerable to the oil price plunge. It lacks the big fiscal
reserves of its wealthy neighbours.
The Finance Ministry did not respond to a request for
comment.
However, Oman's central bank executive president, Hamood
Sangour al-Zadjali, said this month the government might issue
bonds by the middle of this year as part of a plan to borrow up
to $10 billion from abroad.
He did not comment though on the size of any bond offer or
give further details of the foreign borrowing plan.
The sultanate, which was lowered two notches to BBB- from
BBB+ by Standard & Poor's last week, has already obtained a $1
billion sovereign loan from international banks this year.
Now it has sent invites to a small group of banks, most of
whom participated in the loan, to pitch for roles in arranging
the bond, said multiple sources speaking on condition of
anonymity as the information is private.
The government may issue the dollar-denominated bond as soon
as the second quarter, two of the sources added.
Its loan had 11 banks participating include Citigroup, Gulf
International Bank and Natixis, who arranged the transaction.
The other banks were National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Societe
Generale, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, JP Morgan, Credit Agricole, Standard
Chartered and Europe Arab Bank.
The country is the latest Gulf government to seek funds from
the international bond market to help mitigate the impact of
lower oil prices on state finances.
Bahrain's government raised $600 million through a bond sale
this week and Sharjah raised a $500 million sukuk in January.
Oil's plunge since 2014 has hit Oman's finances hard. It
swung to a deficit of 3.26 billion rials in the first 10 months
of the year from a surplus of 189.6 million rials a year
earlier. To bridge the deficit, Oman has begun spending cuts,
tax rises and fuel subsidy reforms.
The country has an extended domestic borrowing programme,
including regular treasury bill auctions. The borrowing is
adding pressure to the liquidity in the local banking system and
forcing the government to raise money abroad.
