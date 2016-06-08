BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - The Sultanate of Oman has released price guidance on a dual-tranche offering of five and 10-year US dollar bonds, according to a lead.
The sovereign has set guidance at mid-swaps plus 262.5bp area on the five-year tranche and at 337.5bp area over on the 10-year note.
This compares with initial price thoughts of mid-to-high 200bp over mid-swaps and plus mid-300bp respectively, released earlier on Wednesday.
Demand for the deal is over US$5bn, slightly skewered towards the 10-year tranche.
Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFG, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Natixis are running the 144A/Reg S trade, which is expected to be Wednesday's business.
Oman is rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing