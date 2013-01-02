* Finance minister says break-even at $104/barrel
* Economists estimated it around $83 in 2012
* Heavy spending planned on jobs, welfare, infrastructure
* Government posted 1 billion rial surplus last year
* Real GDP grew 8.3 pct in 2012, beating forecasts
By Saleh Al-Shaibany
MUSCAT, Jan 2 Oman is banking on oil prices
staying high this year to fund heavy spending on job creation
and social welfare, according to plans released on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Darwish al-Balushi told a news conference
that Oman, whose revenues come mostly from oil and gas exports,
would need an oil price of $104 per barrel in 2013 to balance
its state budget.
This 'break-even' oil price has been rising since scattered
street protests over economic conditions and political issues in
2011 prompted aggressive government spending to head off
potential social discontent.
Balushi did not give last year's break-even price, but
economists polled by Reuters estimated it at around $83, up from
$66 in 2011. Brent crude oil was trading at $112 in
global markets on Wednesday.
"Last year we created 36,000 jobs for Omanis by spending 300
million rials ($780 million)," Balushi said. "This year we will
create 56,000 jobs, of which 20,000 will be in the government
sector."
The International Monetary Fund estimates that unemployment
among Omani citizens may have exceeded 20 percent in 2010.
Government officials say that estimate is far too high and that
the number of registered unemployed was reduced by
three-quarters to about 17,000 last year, in a population of
roughly 2 million Omani citizens.
Strong economic growth is key to keeping down unemployment,
and the 2013 budget plans indicate the government will keep
spending high in many areas despite the growing risk of running
a deficit if oil prices fall.
Oman envisages total state spending of 12.9 billion rials in
2013, up nearly 30 percent from its 2012 plan. Spending on
investment, including ports, roads and facilities to produce oil
and gas, is earmarked to climb 14 percent to 3.1 billion rials.
Actual state expenditure last year was about 13 billion
rials. The government was able to overspend its budget by a
large margin and still post a budget surplus of about 1 billion
rials in 2012 because oil prices were high, averaging $109 per
barrel instead of the $75 for which the country planned.
This year's budget is based on an average oil price of $85
and envisages a deficit of 1.7 billion rials.
DEFICIT
With state debt now totalling only about 6 percent of gross
domestic product, according to the IMF, Oman would probably find
it easy to run a moderate budget deficit through borrowing. But
it is not believed to have the huge fiscal reserves enjoyed by
some other Gulf oil exporters such as Saudi Arabia.
Balushi said last year's budget surplus would be used to
cover part of any deficit this year. Also, the 2013 budget sees
the government borrowing 200 million rials domestically and 150
million rials from banks outside the country.
In 2011, at the height of the Arab Spring unrest, wealthy
Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia pledged $10 billion in aid
to Oman over 10 years to help it develop.
The funds have been slow to arrive, but the budget statement
said the government would count on them to help finance projects
such as a railway, roads, and electricity and water facilities.
Balushi said on Wednesday that the heavy government spending
had succeeded in lifting economic growth. Oman's gross domestic
product, adjusted for inflation, grew an estimated 8.3 percent
last year, above the government's 7 percent target, he said.
The rate was considerably higher than most economists had
predicted; the IMF, for example, forecast in October that Oman's
economy would grow 5.0 percent in 2012.
Oman does not regularly release real GDP data. In 2011 its
economy grew an estimated 5.4 percent, according to the IMF.