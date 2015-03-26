March 26 Oman posted a government budget deficit of 360.8 million rials ($937 million) in 2014 compared to a surplus of 401.0 million rials in 2013, provisional finance ministry data showed on Thursday. OMAN BUDGET 01-12/14 01-11/14 01-12/13 revenue (mln rials) 13,655.6 12,468.7 14,082.2 expenditure 12,916.4 11,135.2 10,885.1 actual expenditure 1,100.0 1,100.0 2,796.1 under settlement balance -360.8 233.5 401.0 NOTE. Oman's original 2014 budget plan, based on an oil price of $85 per barrel, envisioned expenditure of 13.5 billion rials and a deficit of 1.8 billion rials. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)