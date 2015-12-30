(Adds official comments on fuel subsidy reform, context)
By Fatma Alarimi
MUSCAT Dec 30 Oman's cabinet approved in
principle spending cuts, tax rises and fuel subsidy reforms to
cope with the damage to state finances from low oil prices,
state news agency ONA reported on Wednesday.
"The council of ministers approved a number of procedures to
face the impact of lower oil prices in order to ensure the
sustainability of the financial situation of the state," ONA
said.
"The most important of these actions include a reduction in
government spending, and the development of non-oil revenues by
raising tax rates on profits of corporations, reviewing and
raising fees on some government services, and adjusting prices
of petroleum products in line with global prices of
these products starting from mid-January 2016."
Oman, a small oil exporter, has been hit hard by low oil
prices; the government posted a budget deficit of 3.26 billion
rials ($8.5 billion) in the first 10 months of this year,
swinging from a 189.6 million rial surplus a year earlier.
ONA did not give details of the new fiscal measures but last
week the Shura Council, a top advisory body to the government,
voted to raise the 12 percent corporate tax rate to 15 percent.
The Ministry of Finance is expected to release its 2016 budget
as soon as next week.
Earlier this week oil exporting giant Saudi Arabia, Oman's
northern neighbour, announced its biggest economic shake-up in
more than a decade, including spending cuts, subsidy reforms and
a drive to raise revenues from taxes and privatisation.
Expensive state subsidies keep Omani gasoline and other fuel
prices among the lowest in the world. Salim al-Aufi,
undersecretary at the Ministry of Oil and Gas, told Reuters that
the new fuel prices had not been set yet.
He said a committee involving several ministries would
decide prices monthly, with the first announcement expected on
Jan. 13. Current prices would be the floor, and the new pricing
formula would take into account international levels as well as
levels in the neighbouring United Arab Emirates.
The new system "will not liberate prices completely, but
they will be adjusted in a way where the end result is zero
subsidy. Depending on international prices, the committee might
choose to subsidise one product against the other," he said.
Oman and other Gulf states have been reluctant to cut fuel
subsidies because that could be unpopular among the public and
raise inflation.
"To mitigate some of the impact of these procedures, the
General Authority for Consumer Protection has been ordered to
monitor prices to ensure there are no unjustified increases that
exceed the direct impact of these procedures," ONA said.
(Additional reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai; Writing by
Andrew Torchia; editing by Dominic Evans)