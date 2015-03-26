March 26 Oman posted a budget surplus of 210.3 million rials ($546 million) in January, down 22 percent from a year earlier, provisional finance ministry data showed on Thursday. OMAN BUDGET 01/15 01/14 revenue (mln rials) 763.5 973.3 expenditure 562.2 703.6 actual expenditure under settlement 0.0 0.0 balance 210.3 269.7 NOTE. Oman's 2015 budget plan envisages government expenditure of 14.1 billion rials and a deficit of 2.5 billion rials, assuming an average oil price of $75 per barrel. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)