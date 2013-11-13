DUBAI Nov 13 Oman's public sector wage bill may
jump by as much as 900 million rials ($2.3 billion) next year,
according to the finance minister, accelerating a deterioration
of its state budget position.
Financial Affairs Minister Darwish al-Balushi was quoted by
state news agency ONA as saying a royal order to standardise
salaries and grades across the public sector was projected to
cost 800-900 million rials.
That money has not yet been included in Oman's 2014 budget
plan, Balushi said. "It will be added after approving it as per
the study on how to finance the cost."
Since the government's planned budget spending for 2013
totals 12.9 billion rials, the additional wage costs could put
heavy pressure on state finances and increase the likelihood
that Oman will issue bonds internationally next year for the
first time since 1997.
The country exports only modest amounts of oil compared to
wealthier Gulf neighbours and has been raising state spending
sharply, partly to help keep social peace after street protests
demanding jobs and an end to corruption in 2011.
The International Monetary Fund has predicted that the
sultanate will slip into a fiscal deficit of 0.2 percent of
gross domestic product in 2015, which would then widen gradually
to as much as 7.1 percent in 2018.
The government raised its planned budget spending by nearly
29 percent in 2013 compared to last year's plan. Current
expenditure, which includes public sector wages and defence and
security costs but excludes infrastructure projects, soared 44
percent to 8.8 billion rials in 2012.
The price of oil which Oman needs to balance its budget is
expected to nearly double to $97 per barrel in 2014 from $54 on
average in 2006-2010, the IMF said this week. Brent crude oil
currently trades around $106 per barrel.
In June, the Washington-based lender warned Oman that it
needed to contain state spending and raise non-oil revenue in
the medium term to keep its finances sustainable. Oman's central
bank echoed the IMF's warning, saying fiscal reforms should be a
priority.