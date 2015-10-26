BRIEF-Ratos says sells Sophion Bioscience
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
SOFIA Oct 27 Oman's biggest sovereign wealth fund has filed an arbitration claim against Bulgaria over the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), the online database of Washington-based International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes showed.
Oman's State General Reserve Fund (SGRF) fund owned a 30 percent stake in Corporate Commercial Bank, which was Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender before collapsing last year following a bank run.
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Chris Reese)
MANILA, May 11 The Philippine central bank left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, with inflation seen within its target for this year and next despite strong economic momentum.