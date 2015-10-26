(Adds size of claim, details)
SOFIA Oct 27 Oman's biggest sovereign wealth
fund has filed an arbitration claim against Bulgaria over the
collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), the
online database of Washington-based International Centre for
Settlement of Investment Disputes showed.
Oman's State General Reserve Fund (SGRF) fund owned a 30
percent stake in Corpbank, which was Bulgaria's fourth-largest
lender before collapsing last year following a bank run.
The bank collapse triggered the Balkan country's biggest
financial crisis since the 1990s, prompting Sofia to pay over
3.6 billion levs ($2.03 billion) to guaranteed depositors and
boosting the country's fiscal deficit for 2014 to 5.8 percent of
economic output.
The fund is seeking at least 150 million euros ($165.81
million), a lawyer familiar with the claim told Reuters.
In July, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters
that the Fund's claim will be based on the book value of its
investment.
The SGRF argued that the Balkan country has breached key
principles for equal treatment and protection of investors in
the way it handled the bank's collapse, the lawyer said.
A consortium of investors including the SGRF had submitted
proposals for rescuing Corpbank last October, but a month later
the central bank stripped the lender of its licence and ended
any chance of a rescue.
A Bulgarian parliamentary commission has accused the
lender's main shareholder, Tsvetan Vassilev, of running Corpbank
as a pyramid scheme under lax supervision from the central bank
and the intelligence service.
A Bulgarian court declared the bank insolvent and opened
bankruptcy proceedings after an international audit showed major
failings in the way the lender was run that prompted a writedown
of two-thirds of its assets.
Bulgaria has hired consultants AlixPartners to help trace
and recover the assets of the collapsed lender.
($1 = 1.7692 leva)
($1 = 0.9046 euros)
