By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, July 8 Oman's economy seems to have
weathered the first quarter's global slowdown quite well and its
2012 outlook remains positive despite external risks, a central
bank (CBO) report showed.
"The growth momentum witnessed in 2011 appears to have
sustained in the first quarter of 2012 notwithstanding
deteriorating global macroeconomic conditions, arising mainly
due to (the) sovereign debt crisis in Europe," said the 2011
annual report, seen on Sunday.
"The overall outlook for Oman remains positive in 2012
despite heightened downside risks to global recovery."
The report did not give a specific growth figure for the
first quarter. Gross domestic product grew a real 5.5 percent in
2011, according to an International Monetary Fund estimate,
after a 5.0 percent rise in 2010.
However, Oman may be adversely affected if oil prices fall
because of worsening global conditions, the central bank said.
In addition, the private sector in the sultanate has yet to
regain confidence fully, it said.
"Profits earned by the private sector continue to remain
sluggish. This is holding back private investment in Oman
despite large government expenditure."
Oman, which gets about three-quarters of its government
revenue from crude oil exports, faced strikes in the oil sector
in May and June.
The price of Brent crude plunged $40 to as low as $88 per
barrel between March and June but has since recovered to around
$98. Oman, where oil and gas account for about half of
GDP, sold its crude at an average $103 per barrel in 2011.
"Going forward, the major policy challenge before the CBO is
to strike a balance between sustained growth momentum and price
stability in Oman," the report said. "Reflecting global
slowdown, the overall outlook on domestic prices remained benign
in the more recent period."
Annual inflation in the desert country, which has to import
essential commodities, eased to a two-year low of 3.0 percent in
April from a peak of 5.3 percent in August 2011.
EXPANSIONARY POLICIES
Oman lacks a fully independent monetary policy because its
rial currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar. Its central bank has
been keeping a loose policy stance since early 2009 as inflation
slowed sharply from double-digit rates seen in 2008.
"There is scope for the CBO and the government to pursue
accommodative monetary and fiscal policies in the rest of 2012
without jeopardising macroeconomic stability of Oman," it added.
The interest rate which it uses to drain excess liquidity
from the market has stood at around 0.08 percent at its weekly
auctions of deposit certificates.
"There may be pressure on the exchange rate if the inflation
rate differential between Oman and the U.S. widens further," the
central bank said.
Despite a budgeted fiscal deficit of 1.2 billion rials ($3.1
billion) in 2012, the government balance may turn out to be in
surplus in 2012 given still-robust oil prices, the report said.
Any shortfall is expected to be financed partly by drawing
from reserves, the surplus from the previous year, and issuance
of government development bonds, it said.
The central bank also said unemployment in Oman was "the
single most important problem the country currently faces", but
did not provide figures.
The IMF said in December that a 2010 census had put the
unemployment rate among Omanis at 24.4 percent, although the
high number may include many who are not truly looking for work.
Omanis accounted for only 14 percent of nearly 1.3 million
private sector employees in 2011, the central bank report
showed.