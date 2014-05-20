DUBAI May 20 Oman central bank stress tests
found the country's banking system would conform with its
minimum capital guidelines even under severe shocks, it said on
Tuesday.
"Thanks to the comfortable capital levels in the banking
sector in Oman, even after the application of severe shocks, the
system as a whole appeared quite resilient," the central bank
said in its financial stability report.
Should all the applied stressed scenarios materialise, the
banking system would need 77.5 million rials ($201.3 million) to
recapitalise all five deficient banks to the required capital
ratio of 12.0 percent.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials)
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil)