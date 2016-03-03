ABU DHABI, March 3 A rise in yields of domestic
Oman government bonds is driven by the market, and the central
bank does not plan steps to try to restrain yields, central bank
executive president Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali said on Thursday.
"It is driven by the market, we are leaving it to the
market," Zadjali told Reuters on the sidelines of a financial
conference.
Last month, the government sold 100 million rials ($260
million) of five-year development bonds at an average yield of
4.32 percent, sharply up from 2.54 percent at the last issue of
five-year development bonds, a 300 million rial sale last
August.
Low oil prices are pressuring state finances and banking
system liquidity in Oman.
But Zadjali said banking system liquidity was normal and
banks' overnight lending rates were reasonably low. "I don't see
any challenges."
Bond yields "have gone up because of the higher doller,
which has risen. And also after the Fed hiked rates," he said,
adding that last month's bond sale had seen a very good response
among investors.
The next auction of domestic Oman government bonds will take
place in two or three months, Zadjali said.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)