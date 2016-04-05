(Recasts with context, analysis)

DUBAI, April 5 Oman's central bank has adjusted its reserves policy to ease money market conditions and encourage banks to buy government debt, as low oil prices strain state finances and liquidity in the banking system.

Banks can now count Treasury bills, government development bonds and government sukuk towards their reserve requirements, up to a maximum of 2 percent of their deposits, the central bank said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

The move, effective from this month, aims to "provide greater flexibility for banks in liquidity management, credit deployment and investments", the statement said.

Banks must park 5 percent of their deposits at the central bank, a ratio which the central bank left unchanged. In principle, those reserves should be in the form of cash; letting banks count their holdings of government debt towards part of the reserves will free up cash which the banks can lend back to the economy.

Conventional and Islamic banks in Oman had a total of 19.4 billion riyals ($50.4 billion) of deposits at the end of January, suggesting the policy change could release the equivalent of about $1 billion of fresh liquidity.

Low oil prices have slashed Oman's oil revenues, leaving the state budget deep in deficit and forcing the government to increase its borrowing, which has pushed up market interest rates.

The government sold 100 million rials ($260 million) of five-year development bonds in mid-February at an average yield of 4.32 percent; the previous issue of such bonds, a 300 million rial sale in August, saw an average accepted yield of 2.54 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)