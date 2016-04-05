(Recasts with context, analysis)
DUBAI, April 5 Oman's central bank has adjusted
its reserves policy to ease money market conditions and
encourage banks to buy government debt, as low oil prices strain
state finances and liquidity in the banking system.
Banks can now count Treasury bills, government development
bonds and government sukuk towards their reserve requirements,
up to a maximum of 2 percent of their deposits, the central bank
said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.
The move, effective from this month, aims to "provide
greater flexibility for banks in liquidity management, credit
deployment and investments", the statement said.
Banks must park 5 percent of their deposits at the central
bank, a ratio which the central bank left unchanged. In
principle, those reserves should be in the form of cash; letting
banks count their holdings of government debt towards part of
the reserves will free up cash which the banks can lend back to
the economy.
Conventional and Islamic banks in Oman had a total of 19.4
billion riyals ($50.4 billion) of deposits at the end of
January, suggesting the policy change could release the
equivalent of about $1 billion of fresh liquidity.
Low oil prices have slashed Oman's oil revenues, leaving the
state budget deep in deficit and forcing the government to
increase its borrowing, which has pushed up market interest
rates.
The government sold 100 million rials ($260 million) of
five-year development bonds in mid-February at an average yield
of 4.32 percent; the previous issue of such bonds, a 300 million
rial sale in August, saw an average accepted yield of 2.54
percent.
