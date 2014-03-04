ABU DHABI, March 4 Oman does not plan to issue debt on international markets this year but may do so in future, Central Bank Executive President Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali said on Tuesday, adding that the condition of public finances was not a big concern.

"I do not think there is a plan this year, maybe in the future, but this year it will be local (debt) issues," Zadjali told Reuters on the sidelines of a financial forum in the United Arab Emirates' capital.

"We have in the budget that about 300 million rials ($779 million worth of local currency bonds) will be issued during this year."

An article in the central bank's magazine suggested last month that Oman may have to start selling foreign assets or borrow on international markets in coming years if government spending rises during a period of lower oil prices and economic growth.

Last year, the finance minister said the non-OPEC oil exporter was considering a return to international debt markets in 2014 for the first time since 1997.

Government spending in Oman has soared 27 percent since 2011, when street protests demanding jobs and an end to corruption prompted a surge in welfare handouts.

As a result, the price of oil which Oman needs to balance its budget, which is heavily reliant on crude exports, is expected to climb very close to current market levels in 2014.

The International Monetary Fund predicted in October that Oman would slip into a fiscal deficit of 0.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2015, widening to as much as 7.1 percent in 2018. That was before additional public wage expenditure was revealed.

Asked whether he was worried about the shape of the country's public finances going forward, Zadjali said: "No, not much."

He added, "Of course we are a little bit concerned about the oil price...as there will be more supply from the United States. But we feel that with the global economy growing there will be demand for the GCC oil so the price should not drop steeply."

Oman's budget this year is officially estimated to produce a 1.8 billion rial deficit based on the conservative assumption that oil prices will average $85 per dollar. Zadjali said most of that shortfall would be covered if oil remained over $100: "We hope that at the end of the year there will be a balanced budget."

A Reuters poll last week showed analysts expecting benchmark Brent crude oil would average $105 per barrel this year and $103 in 2015.

Oman, which pegs its rial currency to the U.S. dollar, plans to keep its monetary policy unchanged for now, unmoved by the gradual unwinding of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Asked if the central bank's thinking about policy settings was impacted in any way by the Fed's reduction of stimulus, Zadjali said: "No, not much."

"We will continue with the same monetary policy which would really support the development process with low-cost funding and also there is enough liquidity in our local market, which will also maintain growth momentum of the economy."

Oman's central bank has been keeping a loose policy stance since early 2009 as inflation has slowed sharply from the double-digit rates seen in 2008.

The interest rate which it uses to drain excess liquidity from the market stood at 0.13 percent at its weekly auction of deposit certificates on March 3, close to the Fed's target rate.