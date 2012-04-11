* Oman economy to grow 5 percent in 2012
* Plans to issue sovereign bond for $518 mln
* State's first Islamic bank to be operational H2/2012
ABU DHABI, April 11 Oman's economy is robust and
expected to grow by 5 percent this year, the Gulf Arab country's
central bank head Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali said on Wednesday,
adding that the country may issue sovereign debt of 200 million
rials ($518 million),
"The local economy is in an excellent condition. We expect
growth of 5 percent this year. Inflation is under control,
somewhere between 3.5 to 4 percent," the sultanate's top banker
told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference.
"We have plans to issue 200 million rials in sovereign bonds
this year. It's in the budget. We're waiting for the right
time."
Oman, whose debt to GDP is forecast by the IMF to be the
lowest in the Gulf at 3.2 percent this year, has only issued
small amounts of development bonds in the past. Oman had a
budget surplus of 1.08 billion rials in 2011.
The planned merger of HSBC Holdings' operations in
Oman with local lender Oman International Bank, which
the central bank approved two weeks ago, was expected to close
in two to three months, Zadjali said.
Separately, he added that Oman's first fully-fledged Islamic
bank will be operational in the second half of this year due to
a delay in the banking law.
"One of them will be immediately operational in the second
half of this year," Zadjali said. "The delay is because we are
still in the process of promulgating the banking law to cover
Islamic banking," he said, adding the legislation should be in
place by June.
The tiny non-OPEC producer's banking sector is expected to
grow at least 10 percent this year, similar to last year's
growth.
"The economy is doing well, oil prices are good and lending
will increase" Zadjali said.