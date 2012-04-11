ABU DHABI, April 11 Oman's economy is expected
to growth by 5 percent this year, and may issue sovereign debt
of 200 million rials ($518 million), the Gulf Arab country's
central bank head Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali said on Wednesday.
Inflation was expect to range between 3.5 and 4 percent this
year, the sultanate's top banker told Reuters on the sidelines
of a banking conference.
The planned merger of HSBC Holdings' operations in
Oman with local lender Oman International Bank, which
the central bank approved two weeks ago, was expected to close
in two to three months, Zadjali said.