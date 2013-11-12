ABU DHABI Nov 12 Oman Chlorine is
setting up a $70 million chlorine-alkali plant in Abu Dhabi to
cater to the oil and gas sector in the Gulf, its managing
director said on Tuesday.
Union Chlorine, a joint venture between Oman Chlorine and
Abu Dhabi-based private firm Horizon Energy, would produce 70
tonnes per day of caustic soda, hydrochloric acid and sodium
hypochlorite. The plant would begin commercial production in the
third quarter of 2015.
"It is the natural second step for the company to expand
outside Oman. There is a lot of drilling activity going on in
the region," Walid Azhari told reporters. He did not detail how
the project would be financed.
Muscat-listed Oman Chlorine, set up in 2000, at present
caters mainly to its domestic market. It produces 45 tonnes per
day of caustic soda and acids, and also has a joint venture in
Qatar called Gulf Chlorine.
