April 3 Oman's inflation fell to 0.6 percent year-on-year in February from 1.2 percent in January, data from the National Center for Statistics and Information showed on Thursday. OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION 02/14 01/14 02/13 pct change month/month -0.5 0.2 0.0 pct change year/year 0.6 1.2 0.7 NOTE: Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for nearly 24 percent of the basket, rose 2.1 percent from a year earlier in February but dropped 1.7 percent from the previous month. Housing and energy costs, which account for 26.5 percent of consumer expenses, rose 1.4 percent year-on-year but were flat month-on-month. The data is based on the new 2012 consumer price index. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by John Stonestreet)