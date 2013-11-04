ABU DHABI Nov 4 Credit growth in Oman is
expected to hit double digits by the end of this year, central
bank chief Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali said on Monday.
"Percentage-wise, it might be a little bit low, but last
year there were many projects executed. We still have two more
months this year so it might pick up," Zadjali told Reuters on
the sidelines of a financial conference.
"We expect double-digit growth this year, hopefully."
Bank lending in Oman grew 9.0 percent from a year earlier in
August, the highest rate since February and up from 8.1 percent
in July, according to the latest central bank data.
