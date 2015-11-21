DUBAI Nov 21 Credit rating agency Standard &
Poor's has downgraded Oman's sovereign debt in a sign of growing
pressure on the finances of some Gulf Arab oil exporters.
"We project that a period of sustained low oil prices will
impair Oman's fiscal and external balances more than we had
previously expected," S&P said late on Friday as it lowered its
long-term local and foreign currency ratings to BBB-plus from
A-minus.
S&P kept a negative outlook for Oman, citing risks over the
next two years. "We could assess Oman as having insufficient
fiscal and external strength to offset the concentration of its
economy in the hydrocarbons sector and the resulting
volatility."
Moody's Investors Service has an A-1 rating for Oman, three
notches above S&P, with a negative outlook. It warned in August
that Oman's high levels of government spending would not be
sustainable over a multi-year period of low oil prices.
S&P took its action after Omani finance ministry data
released this week showed the government posted a budget deficit
of 2.93 billion rials ($7.62 billion) in the first nine months
of 2015, against a 136.1 million rial surplus a year earlier.
The Omani government's original 2015 budget plan envisaged
expenditure of 14.1 billion rials and a deficit of 2.5 billion
rials, assuming an average oil price of $75 per barrel. Brent
crude is now trading below $45.
Oman has minimal overseas debt and the government remains
able to sell rial bonds without difficulty to local banks and
investors, so the downgrade is likely to make little difference
to Omani finances or markets for now.
But it could cost Oman if a protracted domestic borrowing
programme eventually squeezes funds available in the domestic
banking system, forcing the government to raise money abroad.
Pressure has grown in the past few months on the credit
ratings of Gulf countries whose finances are seen as relatively
weak. They face the same problems as Oman: a plunge in oil
revenues, political and economic obstacles to cutting
expenditure, and difficulty in increasing non-oil revenues
through measures such as taxes.
Last month S&P cut its ratings for Saudi Arabia's long-term
foreign and local currency sovereign credit by one notch to
A-plus/A-1.
High yields at a $1.5 billion bond sale by the Bahraini
government this week showed many investors are pricing in an
expected downgrade of Bahrain, currently rated BBB-minus by
Fitch Ratings.
By contrast, the three other rich oil-exporting countries of
the Gulf - the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar - have
much larger financial reserves relative to their populations and
face no imminent risk of downgrade.
The ratings agencies maintain stable outlooks for them and
credit default swaps markets, used to insure against a debt
default, have barely moved in the last few months, indicating
investors do not think that will change.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Stephen Powell)