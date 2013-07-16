* Bank Dhofar to begin talks with Bank Sohar on merger -
statement
* If merged, 2nd-largest Oman bank by market cap, assets
* News sends Dhofar shares up 1.6 pct, Sohar 2 pct higher
DUBAI, July 16 Oman's Bank Dhofar has
approached smaller peer Bank Sohar with a view to
merging to create Oman's second-largest bank, Dhofar said on
Tuesday, sending shares in both banks higher.
Bank Sohar could not immediately be reached for comment.
Bank Dhofar said in its bourse filing that the deal would be
dependent on Sohar being interested, as well as on both sets of
shareholders and sector regulators agreeing.
The new entity would have total assets worth 4.13 billion
rials ($10.73 billion), according to first-quarter financial
statements, and a market capitalisation of around $1.76 billion.
Both figures would still put it significantly behind Oman's
largest lender, Bank Muscat, which has total assets
and market value of 8.23 billion rials and $3.34 billion.
Currently, Bank Dhofar and Bank Sohar are the fourth and
fifth-largest banks by total assets and second and
seventh-largest by market value respectively.
News of the merger sent shares in Bank Sohar as much as 3.4
percent higher in early trading on the Oman bourse, before
retreating to a gain of 2 percent at 0725 GMT. Bank Dhofar
shares were 1.6 percent up in limited trading.
Joice Mathew, head of research at United Securities, said
the tie-up would be positive for both lenders.
"One bank is taking the initiative on this but it would be
good for shareholders in terms of scale of business and reach
for customers," he said.
In February, Bank Sohar denied it had received any merger
proposals from other banks, including Bank Dhofar, in response
to local press reports.
While banking consolidation in a number of Gulf countries
has long been called for, little has happened as major
shareholders, often powerful local families, are reluctant to
cede control unless they are offered high valuations.
However, in recent months, there have been a number of
merger attempts, particularly in Bahrain among smaller
sharia-compliant banks, thanks to the encouragement of
regulators who want to strengthen lenders in the aftermath of
the 2008 financial crisis.
In Oman, the executive president of the Capital Market
Authority, Abdullah Salem Al Salmi, told Reuters earlier this
year that he would like to see more consolidation among its 18
local and foreign-owned banks to help Omani institutions grow
regionally in the long-term.
Oman has seen one bank tie-up in recent times: HSBC Holdings
merged its Omani assets with Oman International Bank in
June 2012 to create HSBC Bank Oman, currently the
sultanate's third-largest lender by market value.