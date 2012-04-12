DUBAI, April 12 Bank Dhofar, Oman's
second-largest bank by market capitalisation, saw its
first-quarter net profit rise marginally by 0.2 percent, the
bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Net profit for the first three months of 2012 stood at 9.4
million rials ($24.4 million), up slightly from the 9.39 million
rials it posted for the same period of 2011.
Loans and advances rose 18.3 percent during the quarter to
1.58 billion rials, up from 1.33 billion rials at the end of
March 2011.
Total assets stood at 2.04 billion rials, up 20.3 percent on
end-March 2011's figure of 1.7 billion rials and 34.2 percent
from the 1.52 billion rials held at the end of 2011.
In a note to clients, EFG Hermes said the net profit was
broadly in line with its expectations and the loan growth
indicated that credit growth in Oman remained strong.
Bank Dhofar recorded a 58 percent drop in full year net
profit in 2011, citing a 26.1 million rials provision the bank
took following a court case loss with Oman International Bank
and Ali Redha Trading and Muttrah Holding over the ownership of
1,925,000 of Bank Dhofar shares.
The bank's shares ended up 2.7 percent, with the results
announced after trading had concluded. The stock has risen 5.7
percent year-to-date.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
