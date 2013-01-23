DUBAI Jan 23 An Omani sovereign wealth fund is
in advanced talks to buy a near 42-percent stake in Oman
National Investment Corp Holding (ONIC) from a unit of
Dubai's ruler's personal investment firm, two sources aware of
the matter said.
Oman Investment Fund, which has a regional and global
investment portfolio, is in discussions to buy the stake,
currently worth about $59 million, the sources said, speaking on
condition of anonymity as the matter has not been made public.
"The talks are at an advanced stage and the involvement of a
local fund makes it easier for Dubai Group to see the deal
through," one of the sources said, declining to be identified.
Dubai Group and OIF both declined to comment. No details on
the valuation for the stake was available.
Dubai Group - part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
al-Maktoum's Dubai Holding conglomerate and which is
restructuring $10 billion of debt - put the stake up for sale as
part of a wider asset divestment plan aimed at raising money for
debt repayment, sources told Reuters in December.
(Editing by Amran Abocar)