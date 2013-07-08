July 8 BANK DHOFAR - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Bank Dhofar in
millions of rials.
Q2 2013 %change
EFG Hermes 8.60 -16.39
United Securities 9.51 -7.54
Gulf Baader Capital Markets 9.04 -12.13
Average 9.05 -12.02
Bank Dhofar reported a net profit of 10.29 million rials in the
second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
BANK MUSCAT - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates
for Bank Muscat in millions of rials.
Q2 2013 %change
Beltone Financial 36.96 5.67
EFG Hermes 36.06 3.11
Gulf Baader Capital Markets 35.55 1.66
HSBC 37.71 7.84
Deutsche Bank 36.00 2.94
United Securities 38.15 9.09
Bofa Merrill Lynch 33.00 -5.64
Average 36.20 3.53
Bank Muscat reported a net profit of 34.97 million rials in the
second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
HSBC BANK OMAN - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for HSBC Bank Oman in millions of rials.
Q2 2013 %change
Gulf Baader Capital Markets 3.77 -11.27
United Securities 5.60 31.89
HSBC Bank Oman reported a net profit of 4.24 million rials in
the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
NATIONAL BANK OF OMAN - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for National Bank of Oman in millions of
rials.
Q2 2013 %change
Beltone Financial 10.90 5.81
EFG Hermes 9.62 -6.61
Gulf Baader Capital Markets 9.39 -8.84
United Securities 8.68 -15.72
HSBC 9.04 -12.20
Average 9.53 -7.51
National Bank of Oman reported a net profit of 10.30 million
rials in the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
NAWRAS - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for
Nawras in millions of rials.
Q2 2013 %change
Gulf Baader Capital Markets 8.14 -15.86
United Securities 8.51 -11.99
Nawras reported a net profit of 9.67 million rials in the second
quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
OMAN CEMENT - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates
for Oman Cement in millions of rials.
Q2 2013 %change
EFG Hermes 5.33 37.62
United Securities 5.15 33.02
Gulf Baader Capital Markets 4.97 28.25
Average 5.15 32.96
Oman Cement reported a net profit of 3.87 million rials in the
second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
OMAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS (ONANTEL) - Following are second-quarter
net profit estimates for Oman Telecommunications
(Omantel) in millions of rials.
Q2 2013 %change
EFG Hermes 28.09 -12.59
Global Investment House 29.50 -8.21
United Securities 29.60 -7.89
Gulf Baader Capital Markets 27.80 -13.50
Average 28.75 -10.55
Omantel reported a net profit of 32.14 million rials in the
second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------
RAYSUT CEMENT - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Raysut Cement in millions of rials.
Q2 2013 %change
EFG Hermes 7.76 13.25
United Securities 8.51 24.14
Gulf Baader Capital Markets 9.08 32.46
Average 8.45 23.28
Raysut Cement reported a net profit of 6.85 million rials in the
second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------
