BRIEF-AES announces early results of its tender offers
* AES announces the early results of its tender offers for its outstanding 7.375% senior notes due 2021 and 8.000% senior notes due 2020
DUBAI, April 2 Pressure for Oman to keep increasing its state spending every year is decreasing because the country has finished building most of the infrastructure it needs, finance minister Darwish al-Balushi said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters at a meeting of Arab finance ministers and central bank governors in Dubai, he also said his government did not now plan to issue conventional bonds or sukuk this year.
Oman's central bank chief Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali had said last month that the government was likely to issue its first sukuk, denominated in rials, towards the end of 2013 or at the start of next year.
* AES announces the early results of its tender offers for its outstanding 7.375% senior notes due 2021 and 8.000% senior notes due 2020
LONDON, March 28 Stocks recovered while the dollar hovered above four-month lows on Tuesday as anxiety over Donald Trump's setback on healthcare reform gave way to tentative hopes for the U.S. president's planned stimulus policies.
LONDON, March 28Banks are treading carefully, enacting two-stage contingency plans, to avoid losing nervous London-based staff as they work out how many jobs will have to move to continental Europe as Britain exits the European Union.