By Fatma Alarimi
MUSCAT Oct 24 Oman's government is covering
between 60 and 70 percent of this year's budget deficit via
international borrowing such as eurobond issues, direct
placements of debt and other instruments, the central bank's
executive president said.
The rest of the deficit will be financed locally by drawing
down financial reserves, such as money held by the State General
Reserve Fund, a sovereign fund, and issues of bonds, Hamood
Sangour al-Zadjali told an economic conference on Monday.
The reliance on international financing is a big shift for
Oman, which has seen its state finances severely damaged by low
oil prices. Earlier this year, the government returned to the
international bond market for the first time in two decades.
The budget deficit almost doubled to 4.02 billion rials
($10.5 billion) in the first seven months of this year from a
deficit of 2.39 billion rials a year earlier, as low oil export
prices slashed state revenues.
The original 2016 budget plan envisaged state expenditure of
11.9 billion rials and revenues at 8.6 billion rials. Officials
said their 2016 economic plans assumed an average oil price of
$45 a barrel.
Zadjali said on Monday that Oman did not plan any more
international borrowing this year, but that the government would
issue 150 million rials of domestic bonds in December, bringing
total domestic bond issuance this year to 450 million rials.
Senior officials also described long-term plans to raise
fresh money for the government and strengthen the economy in an
era of cheap oil.
The government expects to raise 2 billion rials in the next
five years by privatising some companies, said Sheikh Abdullah
Salem al-Salmi, executive president of the Capital Market
Authority.
He told Reuters that state-owned Muscat Electricity
Distribution Co expected to sell 50 percent of its shares in an
initial public offer by the end of this year.
Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Masoud al-Sunaidy
said the government would accelerate a drive to diversify the
economy and create non-oil jobs, offering private companies
opportunities to partner with the government on projects.
