* Oman has no plan to issue sovereign bonds in 2012
* Worsening of Iran tensions could have severe impacts
* UAE c.bank gov not worried about inflation
By Martina Fuchs
MUSCAT, Jan 23 Oman may raise state
expenditures this year if needed but the government does not
plan to issue any sovereign bonds, Finance Minister Darwish
al-Balushi said on Monday.
"If there is any need arising during the year, then of
course we will (spend more)," he told reporters on the sidelines
of an Islamic finance and banking conference.
"As far as a sovereign bond is concerned, we do not have any
plan for tapping the market, whether it is Islamic or
conventional," he said.
Balushi said earlier this month the sultanate planned to
boost budget spending by 26 percent to 54 billion rials ($140
billion) in its five-year plan, which ends in 2015, to create
jobs and improve living standards in the Gulf Arab oil exporter.
In November, the consultative Shura Council approved the
2012 budget draft, estimating expenditures of 10 billion rials
and revenue of 8.8 billion. State news agency
ONA said earlier this month that Sultan Qaboos had signed the
budget.
Sultan Qaboos bin Said, a U.S. ally who has ruled Oman for
40 years, promised last year to create 50,000 new jobs to defuse
social tensions after public protests over jobs and corruption
last year.
In September, Balushi told Reuters that government spending
should rise to 9.2 billion rials in 2011 from the initially
planned 8.1 billion following the social measures.
Oman, whose debt to GDP is forecast by the IMF to be the
lowest in the Gulf at 3.2 percent this year, has only issued
small amounts of development bonds in the past.
Balushi also said that inflation was forecast to reach 4
percent this year, reiterating recent central bank comments, and
that further worsening of tensions around Iran's nuclear
programme could have severe impacts on the region's financial
system and economy.
In the United Arab Emirates, inflation was not a concern,
the OPEC member's central bank governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi
told Reuters at the same event.
"There are no reasons to worry about inflation at this point
in time because the sources of inflation are under control," he
said. "As long as the real estate sector is under pressure, it
(inflation) is not likely to go up, hovering around 2 percent in
2012."
UAE inflation remained at 0.9 percent on average in 2011,
unchanged from the previous year and well below analysts'
forecasts, with the rate being the lowest since the Gulf War
started in 1990.
Analysts polled by Reuters in December expected inflation in
the UAE and Oman to reach 2.4 percent and 3.6 percent in 2012,
respectively.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Writing by Martin Dokoupil)