MUSCAT Jan 8 Oman plans to boost budget spending by 26 percent to 54 billion rials ($140 billion) in its five-year plan, which ends in 2015, to create jobs and improve living standards, the Gulf Arab state's finance minister said on Sunday.

"It is the government's response to the social requirements such as providing jobs, social security and unemployment benefits," Finance Minister Darwish al-Balushi told Reuters.