MUSCAT, Sept 5 The government of Oman is suing
the editor of a weekly tabloid, state news agency ONA said on
Thursday, after suspending it from publication for running a
story about gays in the Gulf Arab state.
Homosexuality is punishable by law in a number of majority
Muslim countries, including Oman. But activists say it is
generally more tolerant than states like Iran, Saudi Arabia and
Yemen where those charged with being gay face the death penalty.
TheWeek's publisher Saleh Zakwani said the Ministry of
Information had told him not to publish the Sept. 5 issue, but
it was not clear how long the suspension was for.
"No harm was intended by the story," he told Reuters.
The Aug. 29 article, splashed under the front page headline
"The outsiders", said gays in Oman were "finding new ways to
live life the way they want to".
It included a number of interviews with gay men and women,
including Omanis and expatriates. One expatriate argued that it
was not difficult to be homosexual in Oman compared to other
conservative Gulf states.
The ministry of information said in a statement that it did
not tolerate "harming society, its principles, religion, values,
the dignity of its people or public manners through publishing
what goes against media laws and regulations."
Saleh said he had no details of the lawsuit, which was filed
by the ministry against the editor-in-chief, Sameer Zakwani, and
the article's author, who had not been named.
The paper this week issued an apology on its website signed
by Saleh. "TheWeek places on record that there was never any
intention to knowingly or unknowingly cause harm, offend or hurt
the sentiments of the people," he said, according to Dubai-based
Gulf News.
(Reporting by Fatma Al Amiri; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush;
editing by Sami Aboudi and Mark Trevelyan)